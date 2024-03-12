4 companies of BSF arrive in Tirupati

Tirupati: District SP Krishna Kanth Patel stated that there is a great need of safeguarding law and order for the safety and security of devotees coming from various places and also at the same time to ensure successful conduct of the general elections.

At a meeting held here on Monday with BSF personnel on the conduct of elections, the SP said that four companies of BSF have already arrived in the district to assist the district police for smooth conducting of elections. He appealed cooperation of the BSF for effective election duties and conducting it impartially. He wanted the BSF to immediately alert higher officials in case anyone was moving suspiciously near the police stations or if they found any irregularities.

SP Patel urged the BSF to be more responsible while transporting poll materials and should not enter polling booths without the permission of polling officers. "You are Central government representatives and your arrival to the district indicates the gravity of the situation, which you should understand and deliver election duties," he added. The SP also wanted them to work with tandem with local police and also to be friendly with locals.