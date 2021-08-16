75th Independence Day Fete: Services of freedom fighters recalled

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy underlined the need to remember the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters forever. Addressing the 75th Independence Day celebrations organised by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati on Sunday, he said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has made a direct transfer of Rs 1.15 lakh crore to various sections of the society for their upliftment. Earlier, Mayor Dr R Sirisha hoisted the national flag and said that it is the responsibility of the people to protect our freedom which was the result of the sacrifices made by several leaders.

MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said that only Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been implementing village clinics concept in the country. MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy, Commissioner PS Girisha, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana and Bhumana Abhinay, corporators and others took part in the celebrations.

At SPDCL office, CMD H Haranatha Rao unfurled the national flag and presented awards to 30 employees for their services during the Covid pandemic. He said that 1,492 employees were infected with the coronavirus while 70 of them have lost their lives. Directors P Kaladhar Rao, VN Babu, CGMs Hanumath Prasad, SH Rashid and other officials took part.

I-day celebrations were held in Sri City in which Gummadipundi DSP Ritu unfurled the national flag and took the salute. Sri City DSP Jagadish Nayak, president, customer relations C Ramesh Kumar and others were present. MD Ravindra Sannareddy greeted the Sri City community on the occasion. After hoisting the tricolour, SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr B Vengamma said that the VRDL lab in the institute has conducted 12 lakh Covid tests so far and stood first in the State. Under Aarogyasri, 14,000 Covid patients were given free treatment. At SV University, Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy hoisted the tricolour and took the salute. Registrar Prof O Md Hussain, Deans, Principals and other faculty took part. SP Mahila Visvavidyalayam Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna hoisted the national flag in the campus. Rector Prof D Sarada, Registrar Prof DM Mamatha and others took part.

The Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit University Prof V Muralidhara Sharma has felicitated Prof Sankara Narayan for becoming the recipient of Prof S Swaminathan Heritage award for 2021. Registrar Challa Venkateswar and Academic Dean Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy also took part. Additional Commissioner of Central Tax K V Reddy along with Assistant Commissioner AJ Prasad hoisted the national flag at CGST Commissionerate in Tirupati. At SV Zoo Park, various competitions were held for the staff on the occasion of Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav.

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Handloom exhibition cum sale has been organised at Tirupati Railway station. It will be open for seven days. Both APCO and Lepakshi have put up their stalls at the concourse area of the station.

Students presenting a classical dance at the I-Day fete held at the TTD Administrative Building in TIrupati



