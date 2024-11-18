8 minors rescued in anti human trafficking operation at Tirupati station

Tirupati: Acoordinated operation under the ‘AAHT’ (Anti-Human Trafficking) initiative led to the rescue of eight minors from Train No.12644 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Thiruvananthapuram Express. The rescue mission, executed between Gudur and Tirupati, involved the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and the child rights organisation Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA).

RPF Inspector K Madhusudan, Tirupati Rao and Kallepalli Srikanth of BBA have led the rescue mission.

Among the rescued were seven boys and one girl, all being trafficked for forced labour in Chittoor district. Initial investigations revealed that agents had lured the minors’ families, arranged their train tickets and facilitated their boarding at Nagpur. Upon arrival at Tirupati Railway Station, the minors were rescued and taken under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The boys were placed at the Government Boys’ Home in Tirupati, while the girl was sent to the Government Girls’ Home. Authorities detained three traffickers involved in the crime, who were promptly handed over to GRP Tirupati. The GRP registered a case and initiated further investigation.