82.99% attendance recorded for APPSC Group-II exams

Highlights
APPSC Group II examinations were held peacefully in Tirupati district on Sunday.
Tirupati: APPSC Group II examinations were held peacefully in Tirupati district on Sunday.
Disclosing the details, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal said that out of 27,921 candidates registered for the examination from Tirupati district, 23,171 have attended which is 82.99 per cent attendance.
The examination was held from 10.30 am to 1 pm at 61 centres in the district.
He said that Section 144 was imposed at all centres along with police bandobust. Drinking water, ORS packets etc., were provided to those needed. At every centre one ANM was posted with medical kits. As per the guidelines of APPSC, the examination was conducted smoothly with the cooperation of all departments, he said.
