A new era begins with formation of Tirupati district

Tirupati: Sri Padmavathi Nilayam, the new collectorate of Tirupati district wore a festive look on Monday as the new district has formally come into existence. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the new districts on virtual mode from Tadepalli. This has resulted in the end of 111 years old history of Chittoor district with 66 mandals and 14 Assembly constituencies.

Simultaneously a new era has started in a grand way in which the world renowned pilgrim centre has also become the district headquarters with seven assembly constituencies by including three from erstwhile Nellore district. The erstwhile Chittoor district has now left with seven constituencies as it has included Punganur into it while leaving Chandragiri to Tirupati district. The three constituencies on western belt have now become part of Annamayya district.

With its rich growth potential, Tirupati district poses a challenge to the administrators to set the pace of development which was even mentioned by the Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy during his first address. The formation of new district has brought the seashore to Rayalaseema area which provides ample scope for marine development.

Focus should be laid on the electronic manufacturing clusters (EMC) where no significant growth was seen during the past few years. Though Sri City SEZ has placed the district on the world map by housing various multinational companies and contributing immensely to the industrial sector, it has to be further consolidated by developing EMCs. The key requirement for industrial development is said to be the good road connectivity from Tirupati to Sri City which can help the Sri City industries to make use of Tirupati airport which may even lead to the start of international travel.

Another major goal before the district administration is clearing all hurdles for land acquisition for the Chennai-Vizag industrial corridor. By making it as a preferred destination for medical needs in the state as it is having more specialised hospitals, health tourism can be promoted along with spiritual tourism. It will fetch the department additional revenues as it lost Horsley Hills to Annamayya district. The educational institutions have already placed the district at an enviable position compared to other districts. Interestingly, the collector has set the agenda for the new district in similar lines. As various departments have been led by enthusiastic officers, how the collector and the rest of the top administration will use their services in fulfilling the goals is to be seen in the coming days.