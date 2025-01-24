Live
- DC flays officials for pathetic condition of govt hospital
- Samantha reveals her mantra to get through tough moments
- Quality Education – A Right for All
- Thick fog and snowfall disrupt transportation parts of AP
- State ministers invited from all over India to discuss draft UGC regulations
- Marketing system for organic products from next fiscal: CM
- Manushi Chhillar shares special dish her mom cooks for her
- Police Intensify Investigation in Kidney Racket Case
- Mantralayam temple gets record income of Rs 4.8 cr
- Request to fill tanks under PABR right canal
Adhyayanotsavam concludes
Tirumala: Adhyayanotsavams in Tirumala temple concluded with Tanniramudu on Thursday. On Friday evening, Sri Malayappa along with His Consorts will visit Tirumala Nambi temple after Sahasra Deepalankara Seva.
Meanwhile, as part of this traditional fete, priests performed Abhishekam to the sacred feet of Mula Virat with Akasa Ganga waters and rendered Tirumozhi Pasurams penned by Sri Tirumala Nambi in the temple. Both senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala and temple staff were present.
