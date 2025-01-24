Adhyayanotsavam concludes

Tirumala: Adhyayanotsavams in Tirumala temple concluded with Tanniramudu on Thursday. On Friday evening, Sri Malayappa along with His Consorts will visit Tirumala Nambi temple after Sahasra Deepalankara Seva.

Meanwhile, as part of this traditional fete, priests performed Abhishekam to the sacred feet of Mula Virat with Akasa Ganga waters and rendered Tirumozhi Pasurams penned by Sri Tirumala Nambi in the temple. Both senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala and temple staff were present.