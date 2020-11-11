Alstom’s unit makes 500th Metro Car

Tirupati: Alstom, a leader in sustainable and smart mobility, achieved another milestone on Tuesday in India when its Sri City factory manufactures rolling stock (metro trains) for urban metro projects, successfully completing production of its 500th metro car.

As Alstom's largest urban rolling stock manufacturing unit in the Asia-Pacific region, this facility is delivering metro train sets to not only Indian cities but also global ones, Chennai, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Sydney and Montreal.

The currently operational metro train sets built at this facility have clocked over 27 million kilometre cumulatively.

Known for its state-of-the-art manufacturing standards, Alstom's Sri City facility started operations in September 2012, with manufacturing for Chennai Metro. So far, the site has recorded over 2 million manufacturing and testing hours and has a capacity to build 480 cars per annum. Most recently, after the advent of Unlock 1.0 in India, the site successfully dispatched the first batch of two trainsets for the Canadian city of Montreal (Reseau Express Metropolitain). Presently, the site is manufacturing for Mumbai Metro L3 (aqua line), Montréal Metro - Réseau Express Métropolitain and Sydney Metro (city and southwest extension).

This factory also has more than 15 per cent of women employees in various roles such as supervisors, planners, shop floor engineers, etc.,

Speaking on this milestone, Alain Spohr, managing director of Alstom India and South Asia said, "Despite the global pandemic that has disrupted business across industries, our teams continue to work tirelessly, to ensure on-time deliveries to Metro Corporations who are working on upgrading urban mobility in various cities. We are manufacturing trainsets that incorporate the highest safety features along with enhanced passenger experience".