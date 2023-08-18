Anantapur: Finish poll rolls re-survey by Aug 21 says Collector M Gautami

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : District Collector and Election Returning Officer M Gautami has called upon political party representatives and the voters to bring to her attention any discrepancies in the voters’ list while promising them every household will be covered in the re-survey and there should be no scope for apprehensions.

Participating in the special summary revision-2024 meeting at the Collectorate here on Thursday, Gautami revealed that 70 percent of re-survey has been completed and steps are being taken to complete re-survey by August 21. She asked even booth level agents belonging to political parties to participate in the survey. The political parties should appoint booth level agents. She asked the political parties to bring to her notice if there are genuine complaints on deletion of names from the voters’ list.

The collector also instructed block level officers to visit voters in the evening if they are not available during daytime. The representatives asked the government to extend enrollment time by 5 days. DRO Kondaiah urged the political parties to extend their cooperation in preparing a clean voters list.

At Puttaparthi, the DRO asked all functionaries of polit-parties to help in presenting a flawless electoral revision of rolls.