Andhra Pradesh: TTD to issue Angapradakshinam tokens from April 1

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has given good news for the devotees of Tirumala Srivari and gave permission to Srivari devotees to perform Angapradakshinam at the Srivari temple from April 2 (i.e. from Ugadi). The TTD will issue the tokens from April 1 for Angapradakshinam. It is known that the TTD had abolished above services at Tirumala for the past two years due to he outbreak of coronavirus and now made the decision to allow as the corona cases slowly subsided.



On the other hand, it is learned that TTD has decided to resume Arjitha services at the Tirumala Srivari Temple from April 1. As in the past, service tickets will be issued to the devotees through the counters at the Tirumala CRO office in the form of off-line electronic dip.

The devotees can register from morning till evening the day before and tickets will be issued through electronic dip. Also, TTD is arranging for devotees to be allotted Angapradakshana tokens at PAC-1 from April 1.

Meanwhile, TTD has released Arjitha service tickets for the months of April, May and June online at 10 am on the 20th of this month while the tickets for Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana, Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana and Nijapada Darshanam will be issued online in electronic dip system.