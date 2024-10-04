  • Menu
Ankurarpanam performed at Tirumala

Ankurarpanam performed at Tirumala
Highlights

Vishwaksena taken out on a celestial ride on Golden Tiruchi to verify arrangements

Tirumala: Ankurarpanam was performed ahead of nine-day annual Brahmotsavam here on Thursday.

‘Ankurarpanam’ is a standard ritual mandatorily performed at all the Sri Vaishnavite shrines ahead of the commencement of a major religious event.

As a part of it, the priests ceremoniously sowed Navadhanyams in sacred earthen pots for germination at the Yagasala inside the temple.

As per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama, the sprouting of the seeds depicts the grandeur of the annual fete. As part of the ceremony, Vishwaksena, the Commander in Chief of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, took out a celestial ride on Golden Tiruchi to verify the arrangements for the mega festival of his Master on Thursday evening.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar, temple DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.

