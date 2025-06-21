APSPDCL assures uninterrupted power supply to Sri City

Tirupati: APSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director K Santhosha Rao said that the SPDCL is supplying better power supply to Sri City under Satyavedu SEZ.

He held a review meeting on Friday with the officials on power supply to Sri City.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that the APSPDCL is working hard to provide 24-hour power supply to the industries in line with the instructions of the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The maintenance work of breakers to be carried out regularly for un-interrupted power supply, adding that installing new relays to prevent power outages.

He said that if the internal power problems within the industry are resolved from time to time, there will be an opportunity to prevent the interruptions completely.

He said that by bringing the issue of internal power problems to the attention of SPDCL officials, there will be an opportunity to resolve the problems quickly.

APSPDCL Director (Technical) K Guravaiah, Chief General Manager DS Varakumar, Superintendent Engineer P Surendra Naidu, Divisional Engineers N Devashiravadam, P Ravi Kumar, APTransco Director JV Rao, Chief Engineer DV Kishore Kumar, Superintendent Engineer Karunakar, Sri City General Manager D Narasimha Reddy were present.