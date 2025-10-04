Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually launches NIELIT in Tirupati

Tirupati: A new chapter in technical education began in Tirupatis with the inauguration of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) centre on Thursday. The centre was inaugurated virtually by Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, SV University Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and others took part at the NIELIT in Tirupati.

The NIELIT centre, currently operating from a temporary facility within the campus of Sri Venkateswara University, aims to provide youth with specialised training in modern IT and electronics technologies.

The initiative is expected to equip students with the skills required for emerging technical fields, while enhancing their employability at the national level. MP Gurumoorthy played a pivotal role in coordinating with the Central government and advocating for the establishment of the centre in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP described the launch of NIELIT as a significant milestone in advancing technical education in the city and expressed gratitude to Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his support. The centre plans to offer a variety of short-term courses, including IT-related programmes, web designing, PC hardware and networking, office automation, accounting, and Internet of Things (IoT).

MP Gurumoorthy expressed optimism that the centre would open up high-quality employment opportunities for Tirupati’s youth across the country.