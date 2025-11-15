Aster Narayanadri Hospital holds mega free diabetes camp

Tirupati: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Aster Narayanadri Hospital, in association with Vinayakasagar Walkers Club and Lions Club of Srisrinivasa, organised a Mega Free Diabetes Screening Camp at Vinayakasagar Park, Tirupati on Friday. Around 250 people availed free tests and medical consultations.

Dr Likhitha Reddy B (Endocrinologist) advised that diabetes can be controlled and even reversed with proper lifestyle changes and regular monitoring. Dr. Sridhar Muni (COO) highlighted the availability of advanced endocrinology services at the hospital. Arkat Krishna Prasad, Jana Sena Leader stressed the need for regular health check-ups and healthy habits. Leaders from Vinayakasagar Walkers Club, Subrahmanyam Raju (president), Chandra (Secretary), V. Shanthi Nadar (vice-president) and P Ramasubbha Reddy (treasurer) appreciated the hospital for conducting the camp.