Bangalore devotee dies in a accident in Tirumala.

A pilgrim Bhavani (43) from Bangalore dies in a accident on Saturday. Bhavani along with her family returning home after Dharshan of lord Venkateswara.

According to TTD vigilance Muralidhar husband of Bhavani who was driveing the vehicle lost control and hit a tree near the Elephant Gate on down ghat roads, leading to death of Bhavani on the spot Muralidhar and two children Niserga(8), Rakshitha(6) who were anjured in the mishap were admitted in the TTD Aswini Hospital Tirumala.


TD E O AV Dharma Reddy visited in the hospital and enquired about the condition about the three (3) injured.On the instruction of the EO the 3 injured where shifted to SVIMS Hospital Tirupati, down the hills for better treatment. A case has be registered.



