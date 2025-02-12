Be vigilant while carrying out online transactions, students told

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Sarangam Vijaya Bhaskar Rao has advised the students to be very cautious while carrying out transactions through online procedures.

Addressing a meeting organised on the occasion of the Safe Internet Day-2025 (SID) on Tuesday following the directions of District Collector O Anand, the Information & Public Relations department and NIC have jointly organised an awareness programme at Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) at Kakuturu village in Venkatachalam mandal on Tuesday.

VSU V-C Acharya Sarangam Vijaya Baskar Rao who was the chief guest at the programme, said that in the recent period stealing money from the people through cyber frauds has become rampant in the district.

He said that cybercrimes were happening due to lack of awareness among people on carrying out monetary transactions with others through mobile banking.

He expressed concern over gullible people in the country getting cheated in online transactions.

He said cyber fraudsters were cheating innocent people through various means based on One Time Password (OTP), debit cards, credit cards, etc.

He said that people should maintain top secrecy related to individual password, CVC, User ID etc otherwise they would lose money.

Speaking on the occasion, NIC information officer V Subba Rao explained to the students through a power point presentation on how cyber fraudsters were looting public money from their bank accounts.

District lead bank manager Srikanth Pradeep Kumar, Cybercrime SI Srinivasa Reddy, I & PR Deputy Director Sada Rao and others were also present.