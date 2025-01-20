Boating facility steals the show at Flamingo Festival

Tirupati: The boating facility at BV Palem, introduced as part of the ongoing Flamingo Festival, has quickly become a crowd favourite, drawing throngs of visitors eager to experience the serene beauty of Pulicat Lake. The Flamingo Festival was officially inaugurated on Saturday at Sullurpet by Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh, alongside district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and MLA Dr N Vijayasri.

The festival’s attractions include flamingo watching at Atakanitippa Pulicat Bird Sanctuary, pelican viewing at Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, boating at BV Palem and conclaves at Sri City focusing on tourism, industrial development, environmental conservation and Pulicat preservation. The opening and closing ceremonies, along with cultural programmes, sports events and departmental stalls, have been meticulously arranged at Sullurpet Junior College by district officials to ensure a grand celebration.

On the festival’s second day, BV Palem buzzed with activity as youth, students and tourists enjoyed boating while soaking in the natural surroundings. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and MLA Dr N Vijayasri joined students on a boat ride, engaging with them and gathering feedback about the arrangements. Locals expressed immense pride in hosting the festival in their constituency, calling it a matter of great fortune.

Tourists and residents lauded the government and district administration for organising such an extraordinary event. They extended their gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Tourism Minister, local MLA and the District Collector for making it possible. Collector Dr Venkateswar highlighted the meticulous safety measures in place, including life jackets and trained swimmers, ensuring a secure boating experience. He also announced free transportation for visitors coming to witness the rare flamingos. Medical camps, free drinking water and well-maintained stalls were set up to cater to tourists, who appreciated the cultural programmes and vibrant atmosphere.

The event was graced by officials such as District Fisheries Officer Nagaraju, District Social Welfare Officer Chennayya and Fire Department representatives, among others, who contributed to the seamless execution of the festival. Visitors were full of praise for the well-coordinated arrangements and expressed heartfelt thanks to the district administration for their efforts in creating an unforgettable experience.