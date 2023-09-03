Live
- Warangal: Latha awarded PhD
- Hyderabad: DGP moots multifaceted approach to deal with growing cybercrimes
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 03 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on September 3, 2023
- Nizamabad: Nuda chairman Eega felicitated
- BRS, BJP hoodwinking people: Congress
- Make use of job fair: Errabelli Vineeth
- Warangal: Shady deals to fore in housing society
- Book on late CM YSR released
Chaganti delivers discourse at Kanipakam temple
Chittoor: Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao on Saturday gave discourses on Sankata Hara Chathurdhi Vratham at Kanipakam temple. Thousands of devotees...
Chittoor: Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao on Saturday gave discourses on Sankata Hara Chathurdhi Vratham at Kanipakam temple. Thousands of devotees from across the district attended the programme with devotion and dedication.
Temple Trust Board president A Mohana Reddy and Executive Officer A Venkatesh received him at the temple with temple traditions and presented him with laminated photo of Lord alongwith Seshavasthram at Asthana Mandapam.
