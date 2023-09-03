Chaganti delivers discourse at Kanipakam temple

Chittoor: Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao on Saturday gave discourses on Sankata Hara Chathurdhi Vratham at Kanipakam temple. Thousands of devotees from across the district attended the programme with devotion and dedication.

Temple Trust Board president A Mohana Reddy and Executive Officer A Venkatesh received him at the temple with temple traditions and presented him with laminated photo of Lord alongwith Seshavasthram at Asthana Mandapam.