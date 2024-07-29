  • Menu
Chennai HC Judge visits Tirumala

Chennai High Court Judge Justice Krishna Kumar and (right); Tollywood actor Saptagiri in Tirumala on Sunday
Highlights

Tirumala: Chennai High Court Judge Justice Krishna Kumar along with his family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on...

Tirumala: Chennai High Court Judge Justice Krishna Kumar along with his family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Sunday.

Several VIPs and celebrities, including Chittoor MLA Jagan Mohan Naidu, YSRCP MLA Duvvada Srinivas, Kovur MLA Srinivasulu, Kadapa MLC Ram Gopal Reddy, MLC Pothula Sunita, Tollywood actor Saptagiri and others, have Lord’s darshan on the same day.

