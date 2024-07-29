Live
- Welspun Living Joins Reuters VISION 2045 Campaign to Drive Sustainable Change by Making India the Sustainable Loom for the World
- Melbat and Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket team announce extension of sponsorship agreement
- Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ team reduces ticket prices in AP,TG
- ‘The Raja Saab’ glimpse: All eyes on the look of Prabhas
- Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ achieves record-breaking opening weekend
- Minister Parthasarathy releases water from Tammileru reservoir
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ teaser promises high-octane entertainment
- Pasumarthi Kameswara Sarma passes away
- Chandrababu to review on transport dept. to discuss on Free Bus Travel for Women in AP
- Redmi Pad Pro 5G and SE 4G Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Features and More
Just In
Chennai HC Judge visits Tirumala
Highlights
Tirumala: Chennai High Court Judge Justice Krishna Kumar along with his family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on...
Tirumala: Chennai High Court Judge Justice Krishna Kumar along with his family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Sunday.
Several VIPs and celebrities, including Chittoor MLA Jagan Mohan Naidu, YSRCP MLA Duvvada Srinivas, Kovur MLA Srinivasulu, Kadapa MLC Ram Gopal Reddy, MLC Pothula Sunita, Tollywood actor Saptagiri and others, have Lord’s darshan on the same day.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS