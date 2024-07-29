Chennai HC Judge visits Tirumala

Tirumala: Chennai High Court Judge Justice Krishna Kumar along with his family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Sunday.

Several VIPs and celebrities, including Chittoor MLA Jagan Mohan Naidu, YSRCP MLA Duvvada Srinivas, Kovur MLA Srinivasulu, Kadapa MLC Ram Gopal Reddy, MLC Pothula Sunita, Tollywood actor Saptagiri and others, have Lord’s darshan on the same day.