Chevireddy refutes Nani’s claims of injuries

Tirupati: It seems there is no end in sight for the ongoing political controversy between the present and former MLAs in Chandragiri Assembly constituency. The post-election controversy was brewing with every passing day for the last one month involving former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and present MLA Pulivarthi Nani as they engaged in a verbal duel in the aftermath of a violent incident after the polling.

Refuting the claims of Nani, who was saying that he has been severely injured in the incident that took place at the counting centre in SPMVV, Chevireddy said that there were no signs of injury for Nani. On Sunday, he recalled that while the incident took place at 3 pm on May 14, Nani was active and seen protesting at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam. After that he checked himself into Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) and suddenly appeared in a wheelchair despite not being injured, he added.

Chevireddy has shared the medical records from SVIMS relating to Nani to the media in support of his argument. He categorically mentioned that Nani has undergone numerous medical tests at SVIMS and all results came back normal. Chevireddy further alleged that without any injuries, Nani has filed a case in which 37 people were sent to jail and dragged their families onto the road. It may be recalled that the incident originated from Kammapalli village where Chevireddy Mohith Reddy’s vehicle was torched on May 13 night. Following this, Nani was reportedly attacked at the SPMVV where the EVMs were stored on which the whole controversy has been raging.