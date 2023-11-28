Chinta sure of Congress big win in Telangana

Tirupati: Congress will sweep the elections in Telangana and will come to power, asserted Congress senior leader Dr Chinta Mohan. Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said not only the surveys by various news agencies, reputed and reliable political analysts also predicting that Congress will win. The huge turnout of the people for the meeting of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi clearly revealed the mood of the voters, indicating the Congress party’s big win in the elections, he added.



Chinta Mohan further said Congress victory in Telangana will boost AP Congress to become stronger in the State. Attacking the ruling YSRCP government in AP, he alleged that PG medical seats in three government colleges in the State were allotted through back door means, collecting huge amounts.

Mohan slammed the Health Minister and officials, who were responsible for selling medical seats for huge amounts in the three medical colleges. He demanded a probe should be ordered on their role. Reacting on the tunnel mishap in which workers remained trapped for two weeks in Uttarakhand State, he blamed the laxity of the officials concerned for the tunnel collapse endangering the lives of the workers.

The Union government and scientists were beating their chests for Chandrayaan and Aditya Mission success, but were unable to find a way to rescue the workers from the collapsed tunnel, the Congress leader said, criticising PM Narendra Modi for his inaction.

Party leaders Puthala Pattu Prabhakar, Yaarla Palli Gopi, Tejovathi, Savitramma were present.