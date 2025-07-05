Civic chief vows to solve petitions during open forum

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya on Friday directed the town planning department officials to solve the petitions received in the weekly “Open Forum “.

Speaking at the open forum held in the corporation office here on Friday, she wanted the town planning officials to take strict measures to see that no constructions without approval.

The commissioner also sought the town planning department to gear up in the collection of charges from the advertisement agencies which is pending for long.

She also instructed the ward secretaries to take up collection of the pending advertisement dues in their areas.

In this connection, she directed officials not to allow advertisement agencies to put up flexi and banners without permission and take steps to remove unauthorized banners and flexi.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Khadi Colony whose houses were partly or fully demolished for master plan roads met the Commissioner on the pending payment of compensation.

She assured them to solve the problem as early as possible.

DCP Khan, ACP Balaji, Murthy, TPBOs Madhusudhan, Vamsi were present.