CM launches ‘Jana Nayakudu’ portal for public grievances

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched ‘Jana Nayakudu’ portal to enable people to submit their grievances for quick redressal. On the 2nd day of his visit to Kuppam, Naidu visited TDP office to receive grievances and emphasised his commitment to rebuilding systems that were allegedly destroyed over the past five years, affirming his responsibility to do justice to the people who voted him to power.

Speaking to the media, he mentioned about his administration’s commitment to good governance, adding that the ‘Jana Nayakudu’ portal, initially being implemented in Kuppam, will be expanded to all constituencies across the state.

Reflecting on his bond with the people of Kuppam, Chandrababu expressed deep gratitude, stating, “I can never repay the debt I owe to Kuppam’s people. They have elected me as their MLA eight times, ensuring that no other party’s flag has ever flown here. Our vision for Swarna Kuppam under Vision-2029 aims to bring holistic development to the region in the coming five years. The ‘Jana Nayakudu’ programme is our initiative to resolve issues quickly and ensure justice for the people.”

The Chief Minister highlighted his threefold responsibilities as the party president, MLA of Kuppam and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He explained that as the party president, he is tasked with fulfilling the promises made during elections.

As Kuppam’s MLA, his duty is to address the constituency’s needs, facilitated by the newly introduced portal where citizens can submit petitions. Local officials and his personal staff will review these grievances, ensuring he remains updated on constituency issues. Government-related matters, including land disputes and health fund requests, will be processed through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS).

Chandrababu further stressed his vision of transforming TDP workers into entrepreneurs, acknowledging their unwavering support during challenging times. “Our party workers are our strength. We treat them as family, offering Rs 5 lakh in accident insurance and financial aid for their children’s education and employment opportunities. Those who serve the party will always receive justice and deserving workers will be entrusted with leadership roles.”

Criticising the previous administration, Chandrababu accused the former rulers of mismanagement and exploitation, leaving the state in financial ruin.

“They destroyed systems, drowned the state in debt and resorted to harassment through false cases and arrests, even targeting media representatives. We are committed to reversing this damage. Cases against the media will be withdrawn with a single order. Additionally, YSRCP leaders have left land records in disarray, but we are correcting these discrepancies through revenue summits.”

The Chief Minister outlined plans to attract industries to generate employment for youth and tackle water scarcity. He highlighted his efforts to link the Godavari and Penna rivers to ensure water security for drought-prone regions, including bringing Godavari waters to Rayalaseema and Kuppam.