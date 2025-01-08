CM Naidu vows to make Kuppam model constituency in country

Tirupati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched several development works in his constituency Kuppam. He laid foundation stones for some projects while inaugurated a few others at a programme held at NTR stadium. MoUs were also signed in his presence on this occasion.

Highlighting the employment opportunities being created, Naidu noted that the allocation of 41.21 acres for a Rs105-crore Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd processing plant in Santhipuram is expected to generate 4,000 jobs.

Similarly, the Sreeja Women’s Milk Company will create another 4,800 jobs in the same region. "The plant will focus on producing mango and tomato pulp, benefiting 50,000 farmers," said Jayateertha Chari, Deputy Managing Director of Mother Dairy.

Additionally, the CM laid the foundation for a dairy powder manufacturing unit by the Sreeja Producer Company in the same region, with a projected investment of Rs 233 crore. This project, which spans 40 acres of APIIC-allocated land, will provide employment to 4,000 people and involve one lakh women farmers. The Chief Minister also inaugurated urban development projects in Kuppam Municipality, including a Rs10-crore integrated complex for urban projects and a Command Control Room.

MoUs were signed to boost women’s empowerment and industrial development. The Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) partnered with the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) to develop Mahila Shakti Bhavan and a Green Industrial Park across 19.87 acres.

These initiatives aim to train 175 women’s self-help groups, enhance their capabilities, and create 4,000 employment opportunities. Another MoU was signed with Crack Academy by KADA towards an education transformative initiative.

Later, addressing the gathering, Naidu said, “By 2047, Kuppam should stand as a model constituency in the country. I will personally oversee the developmental activities undertaken by the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) during my next visit in three months”.

The government has allocated Rs 92.22 crore for the development of Kuppam Municipality, including Rs 22 crore for completing the NTR Sports Complex and Rs 20 crore for improving the drainage system. The Chief Minister also announced a Rs10-crore project to beautify key junctions and main roads in the constituency and allocated Rs 19 crore for parks. An additional Rs 34.27 crore has been sanctioned for road repairs and upgrades. Naidu also emphasised the development of temples in Kuppam with a Rs 22 crore grant.

The Chief Minister outlined plans to transform Kuppam into a tourism hub, underscoring the importance of preserving culture and traditions. "A super-specialty hospital with Tata Group's assistance will provide advanced medical care for the region," he stated.