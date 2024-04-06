CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discusses political situation in Nellore

Nellore : Taking winning victory of Nellore district prestigious, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had discussed political situation with party senior leaders here on Friday. Nellore MP V Vijayasai Reddy, party district president Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and Sarvepalli candidate Kakani Govardhan Reddy met the CM at his camp office and analysed latest political developments.

The CM had enquired political situation in Nellore rural, Venkatagiri, Udayagiri and Atmakuru Assembly segments and Nellore MP seat during the discussions.

As part of damage control measures after YSRCP sitting MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Velagapalli Varaprasad and Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy joined TDP, party high command has nominated Adala Prabhakara Reddy, Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, Mekapati Rajagopala Reddy and Meriga Murali for Nellore Rural, Venkatagiri, Udayagiri and Guduru Assembly segments respectively and V Vijayasai Reddy for Nellore MP seat.

Sources revealed that as the situation seems to be favourable to TDP in these constituencies, Jagan had enquired over the damage control measures taken by local party leadership to overcome the situation and issued guidelines to follow during electioneering.

CM Jagan stated that it is inevitable for the ruling party to secure victory in all the Assembly segments and MP seat, particularly after party sitting MLAs joined TDP and contesting from these segments in the ensuing elections.