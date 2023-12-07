Live
Cong won in TS by inciting religious, caste sentiments: Narayana Swamy
- 1. Alleges that Congress achieved victory with its ‘selfish tricks’
- 2. Describes Revanth Reddy ‘TDP’ man
Tirupati : Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been following the principle of economic and social justice towards the upliftment of the weaker sections. Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said that the state government has been efficiently implementing the education policy and education and health are within the reach of all poor people.
Reacting on Telangana elections, he felt that Congress won the polls by provoking religious and caste sentiments. “The whole politics was focused against K Chandrashekar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao. With this, nothing else happened for Telangana except TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu getting benefitted indirectly. By stalling development in Telangana, Congress won the polls with their selfish tricks,” he said.
The Deputy CM felt that the chief minister-designate A Revanth Reddy is still a TDP man. He also said that relief works are underway in cyclone-affected areas and in 20 days, compensation for crop loss will be disbursed to the farmers. YSRCP leader M R C Reddy and others were present.