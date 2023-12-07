  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Cong won in TS by inciting religious, caste sentiments: Narayana Swamy

Cong won in TS by inciting religious, caste sentiments: Narayana Swamy
x

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy addressing the media in Tirupati on Wednesday

Highlights

  • 1. Alleges that Congress achieved victory with its ‘selfish tricks’
  • 2. Describes Revanth Reddy ‘TDP’ man

Tirupati : Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been following the principle of economic and social justice towards the upliftment of the weaker sections. Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said that the state government has been efficiently implementing the education policy and education and health are within the reach of all poor people.

Reacting on Telangana elections, he felt that Congress won the polls by provoking religious and caste sentiments. “The whole politics was focused against K Chandrashekar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao. With this, nothing else happened for Telangana except TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu getting benefitted indirectly. By stalling development in Telangana, Congress won the polls with their selfish tricks,” he said.

The Deputy CM felt that the chief minister-designate A Revanth Reddy is still a TDP man. He also said that relief works are underway in cyclone-affected areas and in 20 days, compensation for crop loss will be disbursed to the farmers. YSRCP leader M R C Reddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X