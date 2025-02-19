Live
Devotee dies of heart attack while climbing Tirumala footpath
TIRUPATI: A 50-year-old devotee suffered a fatal heart attack while ascending the Srivari Mettu footpath to the Tirumala temple on Tuesday morning.
The incident took place near the 200th step, where the man, identified as Venkatesh from Shadnagar in Rangareddy district, suddenly collapsed.
His family members immediately rushed him to Chandragiri Area Hospital for medical attention. However, despite doctors’ efforts, he could not be revived.
Upon receiving the report, Tirumala police reached the hospital, collected details and initiated an investigation into the incident.
