DGP stresses need to beef up security at Tirumala

Tirumala: A high-level meeting on security audit was held at Annamaiah Bhavan at Tirumala on Friday in the presence of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta along with the TTD EO J Syamala Rao which discussed on the various security aspects and the measures to beef up security at Tirumala and surroundings keeping in view the prevailing circumstances in the country.

Earlier, Tirupati SP and TTD In-charge CV & SO Harshavardhan Raju explained the security related issues and the security audit measures being contemplated through a brief Power Point Presentation.

Speaking on the occasion, the State police chief strongly felt that a strong security set-up was needed for Tirumala considering its popularity as well its sensitivity across the world. The DGP has also suggested to have an SoP for each security agency involved at Tirumala including APSP, DAR, SPF, HGs, civil police and TTD security besides a Disaster Management Team to tackle the exigencies if any. He also suggested for a multi-layered vehicle scanning system at Alipiri, to collaborate with defence agencies on Sensor Play system, modernised security equipment, a strong Cyber Security System for TTD.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao felt the need for a formal co-ordination mechanism on security besides strengthening the cyber security set-up at Tirumala and expressed pleasure over a detailed review on security audit.

Among the various other police officials, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Sudhakar Reddy, Additional DG (Intelligence) Mahesh Chandra Laddha, IG Srikanth, DIG Ananatapur Dr Semushi, SP ISW Arif Hafiz, DFO Vivek, other top brass officials from different security agencies and others were present.

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and other officers from TTD Vigilance and Security were also present.