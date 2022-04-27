Ensure 100% grounding of sanctioned houses: Collector Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy directed the officials to take all required steps to ensure the grounding of all the sanctioned houses for the homeless poor in the pilgrim city.

The Collector on Tuesday along with Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anajali reviewed the progress of the house constructions in the Jagananna Colonies where the construction of houses is in progress for the homeless poor living in the slums.

Commissioner Anupama Anjali through a power point presentation explained to the Collector the progress of the construction of the houses at various Jagananna Colonies. She explained that the mapping of 14,881 houses under Prime Minister Avasa Yojana (PMAY) was completed, geo-tagging for 12, 596 houses and site registration for 16,108 houses.

She said efforts are on for time bound completion of the sanctioned houses.

The Collector said the 24,064 house sites were sanctioned to the poor living in the various colonies in the Tirupati city at five places including Chinde Palli, Surappa Kasam, G Palem, Kalluru and M Kothapalli.

He said that permission has been given for the construction of 16,108 houses against which the construction of 11,106 houses has already commenced.

He said works should be started immediately at 4,668 house sites allotted under the first phase. All required material including sand, cement, iron etc., should be provided at the stock point.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Housing OSD Ramachandra Reddy, MEPMA PD Radhamma, Superintendent Engineer Thirumalika Mohan and others were present.