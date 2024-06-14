Live
Just In
Ensure all arrangements for Bakrid: MLA
Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has directed the officials concerned to ensure for successful conduct of Bakrid (Eid al- Adha) at...
Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has directed the officials concerned to ensure for successful conduct of Bakrid (Eid al- Adha) at Bara Shahid Dargah on June 17.
First time after winning as MLA, Sridhar Reddy visited Bara Shahid Dargah on Thursday and conducted a review meeting with the officials over arrangements.
Sridhar Reddy said that he has sentiment with Bakrid festival as he launched his 141-day ‘Intinti Maha Padayatra’ in Nellore rural constituency before elections and became MLA with blessings of Allah.
He directed the municipal authorities to complete all arrangements before June 16. They were also told to seek advises of Dargah committee members regarding arrangements as devotees in large numbers expected to participate in prayers.
Nellore Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmat stated that they have
already prepared an action plan for successful conduct of Bakrid. Staff in
large numbers were deployed expecting huge crowds to the dargah.