Gain knowledge on functioning of civic body: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: In view of providing adequate knowledge to the newly-elected corporators on various functions of the municipal corporation, the corporation authorities have organised a one-day orientation programme at a hotel here on Tuesday.

Heads of various sections and senior employees elucidated the administration and revenue matters to the corporators.

Speaking on the occasion, city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who participated as chief guest sought them to act as servants of the public.

Dwelling at length on the history of the temple city since its inception, he stated that it is a rare opportunity to serve the people of Tirupati which is having more than 1,000 years history as the foundation stone for the construction of the town was laid by great saint Ramanujacharya in 11th century for which proofs are there on ancient inscription.

Every corporator should be well versed with the functioning of the corporation including revenue, town planning, funding, loans etc, which would go a long way in churning them out as a successful corporator, he said.

Later, Municipal Commissioner PS Gireesha explained about the entire functioning of the corporation through a Power Point Presentation (PPP) and said that every corporator should know the system of working which helps in improving the revenue generation of the organisation even from areas like revenue from erecting hoardings, water supply, drainage tax, tax for empty lands and sites etc of which collection of taxes are not meeting expectations, affecting infrastructure development in the city.

He opined that this orientation programme can improve the knowledge of corporators who have the responsibility to look after the issues in their division and other things.

Mayor Dr Sireesha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, corporators from all 50 divisions besides Assistant Commissioner Haritha and officials from different sections were present.