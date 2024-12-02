Gogarbham dam gates opened

Tirumala: All five major dams in Tirumala have reached full storage capacity as heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal lashed the region for the past two days. The five dams receiving copious inflows with the dam water reaching full reservoir level (FRL).

TTD officials said the current reserves in all these dams would suffice to meet the requirements of the temple town for more than 200 days. The relentless downpour, particularly 115 mm rainfall that lashed the hill town since Saturday, filled the main water sources like Papavinasanam, Akasaganga, Gogarbham, Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara dams. Gogarbham dam currently has 2,833 lakh gallons of water, which is its full capacity. Hence, TTD authorities on Sunday opened the gates of Gogarbham dam releasing water downstream.

According to TTD sources, the present water level of the four other dams at 2 pm on Sunday was, water level of Papavinasanam reached 694.25 metres (FRL 697.14), Akasaganga dam 857.85 metres (FRL 865), Kumaradhara 891 metres (FRL 898.24), and Pasupu Dhara 896.40 metres (FRL 898.24).

The total FRL capacity of the five dams is 14,304.49 gallons. With the inflows continuing due to rains in catchment area, TTD authorities are expecting that all the four dams would reach FRL level soon.