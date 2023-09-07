Golden flowers worth Rs 2 cr donated to Tirumala temple

Tirupati: A devotee from YSR district Dr Raja Reddy on Wednesday donated 108 golden flowers to Lord Venkateswara. Raja Reddy along with Lalithaa Jewellery chairman Kiran Kumar, handed over the golden flowers to Tirumala temple officials at a brief ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Kiran Kumar said that it took six months for the artisans to make the golden flowers which were very artistic and captivating and added that the 108 pieces of golden flowers worth more than Rs 2 crore.

A temple official said the gold ornaments will be assayed and its weight, quality and value will be appraised after which the ornament will be kept in safety. Sources said the golden flowers will be used for conduct of rituals in the shrine like Ashtadalapadapadmaradhana seva.