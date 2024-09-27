Govt keenly intends to transform AP as tourism hub

Nellore: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh stressed that the government is committed for transforming the State as tourism hub by initiating several measures. He was in Nellore for presenting silk clothes to Goddess Poleramma during annual Jatara in Venkatagiri.

Speaking with reporters, the Minister disclosed that as part of this initiative, the government has proposed to bring all kinds of tourism subjects like temple tourism, echo tourism, adventurous tourism etc under one

umbrella and develop them in an integrated manner under Private Public Partnership mode.

Alleging that the previous YSRCP government had totally neglected tourism development in the State for various reasons, the Minister said all tourism spots in the State would be developed under Swiss Challenge Method (SCM) by involving endowments, tourism, forest departments.

Agreeing that there is scarcity of funds in tourism department, Minister Durgesh informed that to overcome financial problems, the State government proposed to secure funds from the Central government under Swadesh Darshan and Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive schemes.

The Minister said that the government has already declared six events as State festivals, including Kotabommali and Kanyaka Parameswari. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana and others were present.