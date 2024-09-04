Live
HC Judge, ex-TN CM have darshan of Lord Venkateswara
Highlights
Tirumala: AP High Court judge Justice V Srinivas along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday. TTD officials received the judge and made arrangements. After having darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the judge was offered Vedasirvachanam, prasadams of Lord, Shesha Vastram and teertham at Ranganayakula mandapam.
Several VIPs also had darshan of the Lord. They include former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu E Palaniswami, Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna and Sri City MD Ravindra Sanna Reddy.
