Heightened tension at SVU as students demand VC’s resignation

Tirupati: SV University is currently experiencing heightened tension as some student unions persistently demand the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof V Srikanth Reddy.

The situation escalated a few days ago when protestors stormed the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber, compelling him to leave his office.

Despite the university reopening on Monday after the summer vacation, Prof Reddy chose to remain at his bungalow. Meanwhile, the protesting students continued their efforts to pressurise him into stepping down.

In response to the escalating situation, police have established a picket on campus to maintain order and prevent any potential incidents. It was even anticipated that a section of the teaching and non-teaching staff also may join protests demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor.

Soon after the counting of votes in the recently concluded general elections was completed and the TDP-led NDA recorded a landslide victory, SV University Registrar Prof OMd Hussain resigned to his post owing to the pressures from various quarters. Followed by this, some sections of students have insisted for VC’s resignation too. He was appointed by the YSRCP government in December 2023.

The students allege that Prof Reddy campaigned for YSRCP candidates and tried to influence the staff to cast postal ballots in their favour. Additionally, they accuse him of appointing YSRCP activists as NMRs even after the election code came into force and of harassing faculty members perceived to be TDP sympathisers.

Similar protests are occurring at other universities, including Acharya Nagarjuna and Andhra Universities, where student unions are demanding the resignations of executive council members, Vice-Chancellors and Registrars for allegedly turning campuses into political platforms.

In Tirupati, students are recalling the episode involving former Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajendra Prasad, who was forced to resign under controversial circumstances shortly after the YSRCP government took office in 2019. Meanwhile, higher education officials have issued orders that no one should be relieved from their duties until a thorough enquiry is conducted and as such the Vice-Chancellor should continue in office.

These developments have created uncertainty about the future, leading to a highly charged atmosphere on campus. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming days.