Help desks to be set up at Tirupati, Chennai, Bengaluru

Tirupati: A control room at Tirupati RDO office, help desks at Tirupati, Chennai and Bengaluru airports, liaison officers for visiting VVIPs and higher officials and a full-fledged medical camp at VVIPs' accommodation are some of the highlights of arrangements for the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held here on November 14.

Chittoor district collector M Hari Narayanan reviewed the arrangements at RDO office here on Wednesday and directed the liaison officers to get ready with all information pertaining to the accommodation, vehicle details, etc., for each and every VVIP and assist them in all aspects. All liaison officers should be aware of the travel programme of VVIPs and without any delay they should be taken to their respective accommodations.

The deputy transport commissioner (DTC) should complete allotment of vehicles to the visiting dignitaries immediately. Before the allotment of rooms to the dignitaries, fire and electricity department officials should visit the main hotels and issue safety certificates. Panchayat raj superintendent engineer have to look after vehicle parking and cleanliness in panchayat limits while R&B officials should take care of road repairs.

AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) divisional manager has to take steps to run buses to important places twice a day from November 13 to 15 and the details of these vehicles should be made available at help desks for the convenience of the guests. Officials should coordinate with TTD to provide Tirumala darshan for the dignitaries.

Corporation commissioner P S Girisha, joint collectors P Rajababu, C Sridhar, S Venkateswar and N Raja Sekhar, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, Smart City GM V Chandramouli, APTransco SE Chalapathi, DTC Basi Reddy, APTDC DVM M Giridhar Reddy and other officials were present.