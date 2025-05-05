Heritage in Peril: Ramagiri’s ancient temple crumbles in neglect

Tirupati: A 1000-year-old Kalabhairava temple and a 500-year-old Gopura located in Ramagiri village of Pichatur mandal in Tirupati district, have been found in a state of alarming neglect, according to noted archaeologist Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, CEO of Pleach India Foundation. Acting on information provided by locals, Dr Sivanagi Reddy conducted a field visit to Valiswara and Kalabhairava temples, along with the associated ruined mandapas and Gopura structures. The temples were originally constructed during the Pallava period and later expanded under the Chola and Vijayanagara dynasties. The archaeologist expressed serious concern over the extent of deterioration and emphasised the urgent need for preservation efforts. “The ruins are in a highly dilapidated condition and demand immediate conservation, these structures represent the artistic evolution of South Indian temple architecture across three major dynasties,” said Sivanagi Reddy.

The Kalabhairava temple consists of a garbhagriha (sanctum), ardha mandapa (antechamber), and an open mahamandapa (grand hall), constructed primarily in stone. It also features a brick sikhara (superstructure) adorned with stucco figurines, though many of these have now suffered extensive weathering and damage.

The adjacent Gopura, which once served as an intricately carved gateway to the temple complex, has collapsed nearly to its basement level. Despite the structural failure, remnants of high-quality stone sculpture reflecting Pallava, Chola, and Vijayanagara styles are still visible.

In light of the deteriorating condition of these historic structures, he conducted an awareness programme in the village, during which he sensitised the local community to the cultural and historical value of the monuments. He urged villagers to take collective responsibility for preserving the site and appealed for voluntary efforts to restore the structures to their former glory.

Supporting the initiative were Ch Sivakumar, Hariprasad Reddy, and Srikanth from the SV Museum, Tirumala, along with amateur archaeologist P Srinath Reddy, who participated in the awareness programme. The Pleach India Foundation has called for coordinated action involving local stakeholders, heritage bodies, and government authorities to undertake immediate conservation work.