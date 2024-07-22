IIT Tirupati: A journey of excellence, innovation

Tirupati: On a momentous occasion marked by pride and achievement, IIT Tirupati celebrated its 6th convocation on Sunday. The institute, whose foundation was laid on March 28, 2015, has rapidly ascended to become a beacon of technical education and research in India. With support from its mentor institute, IIT Madras, IIT Tirupati launched its academic programme on August 5, 2015, operating from a temporary campus on Tirupati-Renigunta Road under the dynamic leadership of Director Prof KN Satyanarayana.

The then State government allotted 548 acres of scenic land for the Institute at Yerpedu where it embarked on the development of its permanent campus, strategically planned to cater to 12,000 students while preserving its ecological surroundings. The south campus, featuring state-of-the-art laboratories, hostels, classrooms and sports facilities, was completed by 2018 using sustainable and pre-fab technologies, allowing partial operations to commence. By August 2022, IIT Tirupati had transitioned all operations to its permanent campus, marking a significant milestone with the completion of Phase A of the construction in July 2023. Now, it offers admissions to 244 BTech students across five disciplines: Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. The institute also provides a range of postgraduate programmes, including MTech, MS (by research), MSc., Master of Public Policy (MPP) and PhD.

The academic community at IIT Tirupati is robust, with 114 faculty members contributing to approximately 1,200 publications. The faculty has garnered 177 sponsored research projects worth Rs 175.14 crore and 185 industrial consultancies valued at Rs 21.95 crore, alongside filing 25 patents to date. In its first participation in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, IIT Tirupati was ranked 56th in the Engineering category, a testament to its swift rise in academic excellence.

The institute has also fostered global connections, signing about 50 MoUs with prestigious academic institutions and research laboratories worldwide. These collaborations facilitate research exchanges and enhance the academic experience for both faculty and students. On the occasion of its 6th convocation, it remains dedicated to creating an environment that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship.