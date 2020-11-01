IIT-Tirupati inks pact with RGUKT to promote research

Tirupati : Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies - AP (RGUKT-AP), to bolster the relations between the academic members, students and research groups of the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by Prof K N Satyanarayana, Director, IIT Tirupati and Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, Vice Chancellor (FAC), RGUKT.

The major objectives of the collaboration are to share and implement best practices for enhancing the quality of teaching, learning, and research processes. The other aim was to provide technical support for the research scholars, faculty members, and students to carry out research work.

Prof Satyanarayana, Director, IIT Tirupati said that the agreement would enhance the cooperation and collaboration between centrally funded and state funded institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

Prof K C Reddy, Chancellor, RGUKT, who was present on the occasion, has said that these institutes were established in the year 2008 with a motive of inducting the rural students from every mandal in the state and providing them quality education. He expressed happiness in formalising this MoU and said that this would be a game changer for RGUKT-AP.