In line with “Swarna Andhra Vision 2047,” TTD Invites Proposals on “Tirumala Vision 2047”

Tirumala: In line with the “Swarna Andhra Vision 2047”, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced “Tirumala Vision 2047”, a strategic initiative focused on planned development, effective environmental management, and heritage conservation in Tirumala. Towards this direction , TTD floated " Request for Proposal "(RFP) from reputed agencies to contribute to this transformative plan.

It may be recalled that the TTD Board, in its recent meeting, approved the initiative Tirumala vision 2047.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to balanced traditional aesthetics with modern functionality in Tirumala’s development.

The Vision Document 2047 will outline strategies for sustainable growth that respect Tirumala’s religious sanctity while incorporating modern urban planning principles. By prioritizing design excellence, heritage conservation, and ecological responsibility, TTD seeks to transform Tirumala into a globally recognized model of spiritual and sustainable development.

Inviting proposals from Consultants

To realize the objectives of “Tirumala Vision 2047”, TTD has invited proposals from agencies with expertise in urban planning, architecture, heritage conservation, and environmental management. The scope of work includes:

1. Preparing a long-term strategy for Tirumala’s development.

2. Revising the Zonal Development Plan to address current and future needs.

3. Formulating design strategies to enhance pilgrim facilities while preserving Tirumala’s cultural ethos.

4. Proposing actionable plans for priority infrastructure projects.

Interested agencies are required to submit their proposals within three weeks. Agencies must demonstrate prior experience in similar large-scale urban planning and infrastructure projects.

The objectives includes transformative step that combines heritage conservation, environmental management, and modern urban planning. It aims to enhance the pilgrim experience while preserving Tirumala’s spiritual and cultural sanctity for future generations.