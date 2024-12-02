Incessant rains swell reservoirs in Tirupati district

Tirupati: Incessant rains across Tirupati district have brought significant inflows into several reservoirs, prompting officials to release excess water to manage the rising levels. The Araniyar dam in Pichatur mandal of Satyavedu constituency saw its gates lifted on Sunday after water levels surpassed 27 feet, nearing its full reservoir capacity of 28 feet.

Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam performed a ceremonial puja before the water release, marking the occasion. The dam is discharging 500 cusecs of water, directly benefiting 5,000 hectares of farmland and indirectly supporting another 5,000 hectares. The project is currently receiving 500 cusecs of inflow from upper streams.

“The Araniyar reservoir is a lifeline for farmers in this region”, said MLA Adimulam, praising its contribution to agricultural prosperity. He reflected emotionally on how the reservoir has consistently reached full capacity during his tenure, describing it as a blessing to oversee the water release year after year.

Swarnamukhi reservoir near Srikalahasti and Mallemadugu reservoir in Renigunta mandal are also receiving substantial inflows. Mallemadugu reservoir, with a full capacity of 0.181 TMC, currently holds 0.176 TMC. Officials have opened two gates, releasing 300 cusecs of water.

Meanwhile, the Swarnamukhi reservoir, nearing full capacity, is releasing 200 cusecs downstream. In KVB Puram mandal, Kalangi reservoir has six gates open to release excess water.

SBR Puram tank in Nagari constituency has reached its full capacity, raising concerns about possible inundation in surrounding areas. Villages in the region are already witnessing overflowing streams and canals, submerging crops like groundnuts and paddy. Revenue and police officials have issued warnings to residents in low-lying areas and Nagari MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash inspected the affected regions, urging authorities to stay vigilant.

Nagalapuram recorded the highest rainfall on Sunday, with 39.8 cm, followed by KVB Puram at 37 cm, Vadamalapeta at 33.4 cm, Varadaiahpalem at 28.2 cm and Venkatagiri at 22.4 cm. Tirupati urban received 15.2 cm of rainfall in addition to Tirupati Rural’s 12.4 cm.

The heavy downpour has disrupted transportation, with APSRTC cancelling 45 bus services over the weekend as water flowed over bridges and causeways. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as water levels rise, ensuring safety and minimal disruption for residents.