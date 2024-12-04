ISRO Scientists visit Tirumala seeks blessing for PSLV launch

Tirumala: Ahead of the launching of the PSLV C 59 rocket, a team of ISRO scientists led by it's CMD Radhakrishnan offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara. The ISRO team participated in the pre- dawn Suprabhatha seva. The first seva being performed in the famed sri Venkateswara temple immediately after the Shrine was opened later deck the archakas placed their pro type model of the PSLV C 59 Rocket at the feet of the Lord seeking his blessing for the successful launch of PSLV. The others in the team include the Deputy secretary Padma, senior principal secretary Yashoda, assistant director Srinivas.The PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission the 61 st flight of PSLB and the 26 th using PSLV-XL configuration is set to carry ESA's PROBA-3 satellites 550 kg into a highly elliptical orbit

The ISRO is set to launch the PSLV-59/PROBA-3 Mission on today (Wednesday ) at 4:06 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Proba-3 is a joint mission aimed at exploring the Sun"s Corona, the outermost layer of its atmosphere, which plays a crucial role in understanding solar dynamics and space weather phenomena.















