Issue of Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan SSD tokens completed

Tirumala: The issuance of Slotted Sarva Darshanam (SSD) tokens for the last day of Vaikunta Dwara Dar-shan at Tirumala temple on January 19 was completed on Friday (January 17).

Devotees who seek darshan of the Lord on January 20 will not be issued SSD tokens on January 19. They have to go the Sarva Darshanam queue line only and have darshan of Srivaru.

SRIVANI tickets will also not be issued offline on January 19 for darshan on January 20.

Similarly, on January 20, VIP break darshans stands cancelled except for the protocol VIPs.

Hence, no letters of recommendation will be accepted for VIP break darshan on the previous day i.e. on January 19.

The devotees are requested to plan their pilgrimage to Tirumala keeping in mind the these in-structions and cooperate with TTD.