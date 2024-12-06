Jagan has no moral right to protest on fee reimbursement

Tirupati: YSRCP chief and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to question the government for the delay in fee reimbursement to students, stated SAAP chairman Ravi Naidu.

Reacting to Jagan’s statement, Ravi Naidu told the media here on Thursday that it was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who robbed not one department but all departments. The former CM and former Sports Minister RK Roja, in the name of ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme had swallowed government funds, which resulted in financial crisis.

He further said during Corona pandemic, online classes were conducted for students, but payment to teachers and the institutions was not done.