Live
- Minister reviews preparations for CM’s visit
- Buggapadu Mega Food Park now open!
- RBI slashes cash reserve ratio by 0.5 pc to spur growth, leaves repo rate unchanged
- BJP takes out rally against Cong govt
- Namibia's President-elect pledges unity, progress, accountability in post-election speech
- Free bus travel is a boon for women: DC
- Allu Arjun, Security, and Sandhya Theatre Charged After 'Pushpa 2' Premiere Stampede
- Azeem elected Youth Cong dist gen secy
- ‘Pushpa 2’ Day 1 Collection: First Day Earnings Leave Bollywood Stunned
- Pushpa Voice Pack and More! Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 6, 2024
Just In
Jagan has no moral right to protest on fee reimbursement
Highlights
Tirupati: YSRCP chief and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to question the government for the delay in fee reimbursement to...
Tirupati: YSRCP chief and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to question the government for the delay in fee reimbursement to students, stated SAAP chairman Ravi Naidu.
Reacting to Jagan’s statement, Ravi Naidu told the media here on Thursday that it was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who robbed not one department but all departments. The former CM and former Sports Minister RK Roja, in the name of ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme had swallowed government funds, which resulted in financial crisis.
He further said during Corona pandemic, online classes were conducted for students, but payment to teachers and the institutions was not done.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS