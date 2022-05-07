Junior Inter exams begin smoothly in Chittoor district

Tirupati: Intermediate examinations have begun on a peaceful note on Friday in the erstwhile Chittoor district. On the first day, out of 44,735 junior intermediate general candidates, 43,022 have appeared while 1,713 have abstained from writing the examinations. Regional Inspection officer Venkata Reddy said that out of 3,532 vocational students, 3,107 have attended the exam. Thus, a total of 46,129 candidates have written the examinations out of 48,267 on the first day in 142 centres spread over the entire district.

RIO, District education committee members, high power committee members, district vocational officer and other officials have visited several centres across the district and monitored the conduct of examinations.

Several students looked tense at the exam centres as it was their first public examinations. Needless to say that they didn't even attend SSC examinations last year as they were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The anxious parents were seen bringing their wards to exam centres well before the scheduled time. The examination began at 9 am while the students were allowed inside the centre from 8.30 am onwards. The officials have announced that no student will be allowed even if they were late by one minute and the candidates have strictly adhered to this time restriction. No cases of late coming were reported in the district. The exam was held peacefully under CC cameras surveillance in all centres. The second year examinations will begin on Saturday for which a total of 45,335 candidates have registered.