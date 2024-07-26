Linking us to fire is baseless: Midhun Reddy

Tirupati: Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy has firmly refuted the allegations linking his family to the fire incident at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector office. He characterised these accusations as a baseless campaign by the opposition to tarnish his family’s reputation.

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Thursday, Midhun stated that the claims about his family’s involvement in the burning of files at the Madanapalle RDO office are completely without merit. “Our family has absolutely no involvement in this incident,” he said, in his first public response to the controversy.

He underscored that these allegations are part of a broader conspiracy aimed at tarnishing their family image. He highlighted the transparency of his family’s financial dealings, noting, “All details of our assets are transparently listed in our election affidavits. We conduct our business affairs legally and pay our taxes dutifully”.

He also claimed that one of the individuals arrested in connection with the incident, Anurag, is affiliated with the TDP. If anyone continues such baseless allegations, they would have to face the legal consequences, he warned.