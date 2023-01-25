Make Yuva Galam a grand success: Sugunamma

Tirupati: Former MLA and TDP Tirupati constituency in-charge M Sugunamma said that all leaders and cadres in the party should make the Yuva Galam Padayatra of Nara Lokesh a grand success.

They should mobilise people to his public meetings and extend a grand welcome to him at every village.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Tuesday, she felt that the announcement of Padayatra by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh had shaken up the entire YSR Congress party. The government has issued GO 1 only to stop the Padayatra. She warned that if the government tries to create any problems for the Padayatra using the police, it would face severe consequences. She also criticised that the law and order situation in the State has completely deteriorated and there was no safety for the properties of common people.

On the occasion, the leaders including Tirupati Parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav, corporator RC Munikrishna, V Vijaya Kumar, P Sridhar Varma and others unveiled the Yuva Galam poster.