Meeting held to beef up security in Tirumala

Tirumala: A meeting with TTD vigilance, police and civil department officials was held following the recent terror attack in Jammu Kashmir and an incident of other religion people performing prayers in Tirumala. The meeting was held at Asthanamandapam here on Wednesday.

Tirumala Additional SP Rama Krishna, who preceded over the meeting, explained in detail on keeping strict vigil at all vital places including Tirumala, Alipiri tollgate, PAC, chol trees, mutts, exit points and CRO. He also explained on identifying IED and sought the staff to immediately inform any suspicious articles, bags etc. found in Tirumala or at any places.

Additional SP urged the personnel to immediately inform the police or the bomb disposal squad and consult police instead of touching the articles or checking them.