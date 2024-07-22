  • Menu
Midnight blaze at Madanapalle sub collector office

TIRUPATI: A fire erupted in Madanapalle Sub Collector office around Sunday mid-night leading to the destruction of crucial documents. Upon receiving the alert, fire crews promptly responded and managed to control the blaze.


RDO Hari Prasad reported that Nimmanapalle VRA Ramana, who was serving as a watchman, heard a loud noise on the eastern side of the office around 11 PM and immediately notified the Deputy Tahsildar of Nimmanapalle.

Fortunately, all documents have soft copies, ensuring no data is permanently lost. However, the incident has raised suspicions as the Madanapalle Sub Collector's office is set to be replaced by a new sub-collector soon. Office staff are currently assessing the damage to key documents.



