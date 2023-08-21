Live
Movements of wild animals still a matter of fear for devotees in Tirumala
Tirumala: The movement of leopards and bears has triggered panic in devotees on the Tirumala walkway. Their movement was recorded in the trap CC cameras set up in the wake of a girl being attacked and killed by a cheetah recently on the Alipiri route.
A bear and two cheetahs were seen wandering around midnight on Friday and Saturday in the cameras installed at the seventh milestone of the walkway. On Sunday evening, a bear roamed near the Narasimha Swamy temple. Alerted by this, the TTD officials have taken steps to ensure that the devotees on the walkway are not disturbed.
